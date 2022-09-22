Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in manslaughter case of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle

MIAMI – A judge has denied hearing motions from Pablo Lyle’s attorneys who were attempting to get certain pieces of evidence suppressed on Thursday, just one day before the trial begins.

Among the issues raised were statements Lyle made to the police.

Lyle’s defense claimed the City of Miami Police Department had no jurisdiction to question him at Miami International Airport, which is technically overseen by Miami-Dade police.

Lyle, a Mexican actor, was charged with manslaughter in March 2019 after a punch he threw during a road rage incident turned fatal.

The incident happened on Northwest 27th Avenue near 14th Street.

Police said Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Del Fino, was driving to the airport when he cut off another vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Video evidence shows Lyle getting out of the passenger seat and punching Hernandez once, knocking him out before continuing on to the airport.

Hernandez eventually died from his injuries.

Jury selection was held on Tuesday and the actual trial is expected to begin on Friday morning.

