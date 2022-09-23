11 Cuban migrants detained in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained 11 Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys Friday morning via a rustic boat, officials confirmed.

A photo of the boat shows that it had “Dios bendiga” written on the side – translated in English as “God bless.”

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, since Oct. 1, 2021, agents have responded to 245 migrant landings in the state with more than 3,400 encounters.

Slosar did not immediately release further details about where exactly in the Keys the migrants were located.