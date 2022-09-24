85º

Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Flagler County

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Detectives say Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered.

According to FDLE, Reddin was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, Florida.

Reddin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE, or the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

