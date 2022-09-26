Hurricane Ian to cause tornado threat, tropical storm winds, flooding in Florida Keys

“Prepare for the flooding. If you feel like your house is not comfortable or strong, please leave that and go to a higher area. My big concerns are the liveaboards,” said Craig Cates, the former long-time mayor of Key West and Monroe’s temporary mayor.

KEY WEST, Fla. – There was a possibility of tornadoes late Monday night and Tuesday across the Florida Keys. Hurricane Ian is forecast to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico to affect Key West and Key Largo before causing turmoil on the western coast of Florida.

The Dry Tortugas National Park closed on Monday. The area was no longer within the forecast cone, the track of the center of the hurricane — where the eyewall packs the storm’s greatest fury. Without a direct hit, the hurricane’s power will still be felt in Monroe County.

Thousands live aboard boats, typically small yachts, powerboats, and sailboats, in nearly 500 marine facilities throughout the Florida Keys. Some houseboats have registered with the county to benefit from the marina pump-out outfitting program.

“It couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Tomorrow is the highest king tide that we are supposed to have this month. This whole dock will be underwater I would imagine,” said Casey Jackson, who is among the hundreds who live on anchored boats in Key West.

A tropical storm warning, indicating winds from 39 to 73 mph within 36 hours, was in effect Monday from the Seven Mile Bridge westward to Dry Tortugas.

A tropical storm watch, indicating winds from 39 to 73 mph within 48 hours, was in effect from the Seven Mile Bridge eastward to the Channel 5 Bridge.

Winds at 39 to 46 mph are capable of breaking twigs and small branches and impede walking. The wind can cause structural damage at 47 to 54 mph, uproot and blow over small trees at 55 to 63 mph, and cause widespread damage at 64 to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm surge watch, indicating up to four feet of rising water from the shoreline will move inland within 48 hours, was in effect from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Dry Tortugas.

The swells, likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents, are set to begin affecting the Florida Keys on Tuesday. Also, residents should be prepared for four to six inches of rainfall and the risk of flash flooding from Tuesday through Thursday.

