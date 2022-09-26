Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened along Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, just down the street from the stadium where the Dolphins took on the Buffalo Bills.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Local 10′s cameras captured a man getting off the helicopter after the victim was taken out on a stretcher -- visibly emotional and wearing a Dolphins’ shirt.

It’s unclear, however, if the victim was leaving the game at the time.

Authorities confirmed that the driver stayed at the scene.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released.