MCSO: Man caught on camera trying to steal boat parts from Stock Island dock

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he attempted to steal a propeller and a boat engine from a dock at Stock Island Marina Village, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, after talking to witnesses and viewing security camera footage, the suspect was later identified as Patrick John Humes.

Authorities say a propeller stolen from Robbie’s Marina was found in Humes’ truck as well as clothes matching the ones witnesses said the suspect was seen wearing while attempting to steal the propeller and boat engine.

Humes was taken to jail and is facing charges of larceny and property damage.