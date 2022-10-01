Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street.

Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground.

Detectives were spotted searching the area and found several evidence markers on the roadway.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Video sent by Local 10′s David Silver shows Miami police responding to the shooting in the Little Haiti neighborhood.