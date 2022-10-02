Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out.

Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.

Soon after Woeck’s boat began to sink.

“My boat started going down, so I jumped, I couldn’t jump left I had to jump to the dock and ran as far as I could to the first boat on the dock,” he said.

Woeck made his way to a boat closer to the marina. Shortly before, he managed to make contact with his girlfriend, but lost connection.

He would ride out the storm in the wind and rain for close to 12 hours.

Woeck said he thought he would not make it out alive.

“At that point when the buzzers started going, I didn’t think I would talk to them again,” he said.

Woeck took some cell phone video during the storm, including video of his boat being thrown around in the water, as well as the docks and boats crashing into one another.

The next morning he helped other men who had survived the storm on sailboats.

His loved ones tried finding him, yelling his name, but ultimately having no luck. For the 12 hours he could not make contact with anyone, he got the attention of a man in a nearby hotel window using a light. They spoke briefly on a satellite phone.

Woeck managed to get to his car, which was still working, and drove to safety after the storm passed.

