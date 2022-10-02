South Florida Brazilians keeping watchful eye on historic election

Polls were open in Brazil on Sunday for what many are calling the most polarizing election in the country’s recent history.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Polls were open in Brazil on Sunday for what many are calling the most polarizing election in the country’s recent history.

It’s a race that’s been riddled with tension and violence over fear of the future.

Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro may have just enough support to keep his job as President of Brazil.

Anticipation had been high leading up to Sunday’s election.

There were reports of potential violence and fear if the outcome had been different and if Bolsonaro rejected the results.

Alberto Calvalho is a South Florida resident who was born and raised in Brazil. He voted in Sunday’s election.

“He was not my first choice,” Carvalho said of Bolsonaro. He said he voted for former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva.

“I think Brazil really should change the way politics is done right now,” Carvalho said. “I’m really not happy with the direction of government things.”

As of around 6 p.m. Sunday, latest poll results show Lula, the left wing candidate, several points behind Bolsonaro, who has right wing support and is an ally of former President Donald Trump as they share similar beliefs that opponents believe are polarizing.

With neither candidate receiving a clear 50 percent of the vote, the race could be heading to a runoff.