Coast Guard searching for man, woman missing for nearly a week

KEY WEST, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard continued search efforts Monday for a boat last seen Tuesday off the coast of Key West, just before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

In a series of tweets, the agency said Omar Millet Torres, Betsy Morales and their dog are believed to be aboard the boat, which was last seen in the area of Fury Playground near Key West Harbor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West at 305-292-8727; mariners can also radio VHF Channel 16.