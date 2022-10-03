Major Hurricane Ian donation drive going on in Miami-Dade

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Organizations collected critical supplies for Hurricane Ian victims at the Dolphin Mall Monday.

The donation drive was organized by the city of Sweetwater and Mobile Mike Public Relations.

Groups collected pallets of water, generators, gas cans, plywood, flashlights, batteries, tarps, tools, diapers and non-perishable food items. One woman even dropped off a new child seat.

Items collected are taken to the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse to be loaded up on semis and trucked over to the storm zone.

Organizers said the turnaround should be within the next two days.

“We are all susceptible to being victims of any hurricane. We were lucky we were spared,” Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said. “So, now, let’s be good corporate neighbors, neighbors where, you know, obviously Fort Myers is two and a half hours away, but it’s still in Florida. They are still our neighbors and we need to reach out and help them right now.”

The donation drive runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Donations are being accepted on the Cheesecake Factory side of the mall.

On Wednesday and Thursday, efforts will shift north. There will be a collection drive at The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, in Pembroke Pines, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.