Surveillance video, fingerprints led to arrests in fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An arrest warrant obtained Monday by Local 10 News details the evidence detectives collected, which led to the arrests of two men in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in August outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens.

According to authorities, Michael Georges, 34, was shot in the head Aug. 8 outside the Jamaica House Restaurant at 19555 NW Second Ave.

Devon Toussaint, 22, and Travez Bowles, 18, were both arrested last month in connection with the shooting.

According to their arrest warrant, witnesses told police that they saw a white sedan speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Police later obtained surveillance video, which showed a white Lexus pulling up to the restaurant before both suspects enter the restaurant.

Authorities said the suspects’ faces were clearly seen in the video.

The video later shows the victim leaving the restaurant with his food, at which time Bowles charged at the victim, seemingly unprovoked, authorities said.

Police said a struggle ensued and Bowles ultimately shot Georges in the head.

According to the warrant, Bowles then got into the passenger seat of the Lexus and the suspects drove away.

Police said they were able to obtain the license plate number on the Lexus, and they discovered that it had been rented out that day.

Fingerprints on the outside of the car led them to Toussaint, the warrant stated.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.