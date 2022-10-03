WATCH LIVE: Psychiatrist says Parkland school shooter’s sociopathy caused interest in mass murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dr. Charles L. Scott, a forensic psychiatrist with the University of California, continued his testimony about the Parkland school shooter’s symptoms of sociopathy on Monday.

Scott said Nikolas Cruz’s record at school, from preschool until before the crime, shows he had an “ability to control” his behavior when “he wanted to.”

Scott also said Cruz’s planned “premeditated acts of aggression” are characteristic of anti-social personality disorder and not of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, as the defense suggested.

“They disparage others. They have a lack of remorse about harming or hurting other people,” Scott said after mentioning Cruz’s racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic comments.

Prosecutors played videos of Scott’s sessions with Cruz in March at the Broward County jail, as he talked about the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“The evidence is extremely strong that this was planned, premeditated, thought out,” Scott said later adding Cruz chose Valentine’s Day, “because he had no one to love and no one to love him.”

Cruz told Scott on March 2 that he first became interested in school shootings when he was 13 or 14 and researched the subject, according to the video.

“I studied mass murderers and how they did it, like their plans, what they got and what they used,” Cruz told Scott.

Cruz also said he wore a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps shirt to “blend in.” He said he practiced in the backyard. Cruz said some of his victims gave him “nasty” looks and he stopped after he couldn’t break a window at the teacher’s lounge to shoot at the crowd.

“I couldn’t find anyone to kill. I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Cruz said.

Scott said records of Cruz’s online searches showed he had other “deviant interests” such as child porn and animal violence and that, he said, too “can be a part” of ASPD.

Scott also diagnosed Cruz with borderline personality disorder, which can result in impulsive actions, and malingering, intentionally engaging in false behavior.

The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after calling 91 witnesses in 12 days. The public defenders who are trying to save his life rested on Sept. 14 after calling 26 witnesses in 11 days.

The prosecution’s rebuttal, their effort to disprove Cruz’s defense, began on Sept. 27 with five witnesses, including Scott.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder last year. This allowed only two sentences: Life in prison without the possibility of parole or death.

Florida requires a jury’s unanimous vote for execution, so the defense only needs to convince one of the 12 jurors.

At about 11:50 a.m., Thursday, Scherer interrupted Scott’s testimony and told jurors the court was in recess until 1:45 p.m.

