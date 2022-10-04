Broward machining teacher surprised with $50K check for classroom

A Broward County machining teacher got a big surprise Tuesday, getting $50,000 for his program after being recognized for his work in a national contest.

Kevin Finan, who teaches at Atlantic Technical College and High School in Coconut Creek, was one of 20 teachers from across the country awarded the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize.

The aim of the prize is to “increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.”

“I wasn’t quite sure what was happening, because the other people came in and tricked me,” Finan said.

Finan’s students couldn’t be more excited for their deserving teacher; the money goes directly toward their education.

“I immediately thought he deserved it,” 11th-grader Joshua Previl said. “He is a great teacher and he is going to spend it on us. Wow, that is dedication right there.”

Finan spoke to Local 10 News about the importance of giving his students the tools they need to be successful in the trades.

“It proves not just to me, but all trade teachers, the importance of it,” he said.

Finan says he hopes to spend some of the money on a laser printer.

He said he’s been applying for the award for the past six years and he’s glad he finally won it.