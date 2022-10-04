Coast Guard suspends search for missing boaters

KEY WEST, Fla. – One week after the pair went missing, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard have suspended their search for a man and woman whose boat was last seen off the coast of Key West.

The agency announced the news in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Omar Millet Torres, Betsy Morales and their dog were believed to be aboard the boat, which was last seen near Fury Playground by Key West Harbor.

Torres and Morales went missing while Hurricane Ian was in the Gulf of Mexico, prior to the storm making landfall in southwest Florida.

The Coast Guard continued to ask anyone with information is asked to call its Key West sector at 305-292-8727; mariners can also radio VHF Channel 16.