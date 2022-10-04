WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors seeking death for Parkland school shooter continue rebuttal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter is set to continue with the rebuttal, their effort to disprove the defense, on Tuesday in Broward County court.

On Monday, the prosecution called Robert L. Denney, who is board certified in both clinical neuropsychology and forensic psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology.

“There are seven people who have both board certifications ... in the world,” Denney said.

On Tuesday, Denney said he tested Nikolas Cruz in March in front of one of his attorneys and he recorded videos of the sessions.

Denney said some of his tests show Cruz was “grossly exaggerating” his symptoms and that some test results considered in the case are “not a valid reflection of his real abilities.”

Denney’s testimony follows that of Dr. Charles L. Scott, a forensic psychiatrist with the University of California, who diagnosed Cruz with sociopathy.

Scott said Cruz’s record at school, from preschool until before the crime, shows he had an “ability to control” his behavior when “he wanted to.”

Scott also said Cruz’s “premeditated acts of aggression” and interests are characteristic of anti-social personality disorder — and not of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, as the defense argued.

“They disparage others. They have a lack of remorse about harming or hurting other people,” Scott said after mentioning Cruz’s racist, anti-Semitic, and misogynistic comments.

CASE STATUS

The prosecution rested on Aug. 4 after calling 91 witnesses in 12 days, and the public defenders who are trying to save his life rested on Sept. 14 after calling 26 witnesses in 11 days.

The prosecution started their rebuttal on Sept. 27, but there was a delay due to Hurricane Ian, so as of Tuesday morning the prosecution had called seven witnesses in two days.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder last year. This allowed only two sentences: Life in prison without the possibility of parole or death.

Florida requires a jury’s unanimous vote for execution, so the defense only needs to convince one of the 12 jurors.

