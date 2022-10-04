Deputies detain 2 men in connection to possible Lauderdale Lakes armed robbery

Officers in Broward County could be seen surrounding a vehicle following a possible armed robbery.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Broward County surrounded a vehicle after stopping it following a possible armed robbery.

Unmarked police vehicles were parked around a blue sedan just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. regarding a possible armed robbery that occurred along the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes.

Deputies followed the vehicle and eventually stopped it near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 28th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County.

A witness told Local 10 News police officers executed a pit maneuver in order to stop the blue sedan.

Two men were detained for questioning, one in a black hoodie and the other in a white shirt.

A woman who said she was the mother of one of the detainees arrived at the scene trying to figure out what happened.

She identified her son as 18-year-old Kanye Eugene.

Police have yet to officially identify either of the people who were detained or provide any additional information about what happened.