Goya distributes thousands of pounds of food to hurricane victims

Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, is delivering much needed aid to victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

Soon after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Goya arranged for more than 80,000 lbs. of non-perishable foods to be delivered directly to victims and cooked a hot Paella meal to distribute in the hardest hit neighborhoods.

When Hurricane Ian devastated several communities in southwest Florida, Goya quickly positioned itself to provide humanitarian relief throughout its various facilities in Florida.

Goya associates and volunteers distributing water and other essential items to Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico. (WPLG)

“Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts,” said Frank Unanue, President of Goya Foods, Florida. “As Florida recovers, we want to ensure as much food as possible gets to those who need it the most.”

Throughout the years, as part its Goya Gives initiative, Goya has provided upwards of six million pounds of food to underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane and earthquake victims in the US, Puerto Rico and Caribbean and people suffering under government unrest.

“Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a top priority for La Gran Familia Goya,” said Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods.

To learn more about Goya Gives, visit www.goya.com.