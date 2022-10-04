Verdict watch: Jury continues to deliberate in manslaughter case of Pablo Lyle

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez gave the jury instructions, so they could start deliberating on Tuesday morning after Pablo Lyle decided not to testify and his defense rested on Monday.

MIAMI – Pablo Lyle’s fate is in the hands of the jurors who must decide if his decision to punch a man who had made threats and later died amounted to manslaughter.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez gave the jury instructions, so they could start deliberating on Tuesday morning. Lyle decided not to testify and his defense rested on Monday.

Attorney Philip Reizenstein, who defended the 35-year-old Mexican actor, stood in front of a picture showing three children and Lyle’s wife, Ana Araujo, during his closing to reiterate it was self-defense.

“This case is about fear,” Reizenstein.

Assistant State Attorney Gabriela Alfaro argued the case was not about fear, but about anger and said Lyle punched Juan Hernandez, 63, unnecessarily on March 31, 2019, near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street.

“That punch Mr. Lyle did actually caused the victim to fall back to hit his head and to crack open his skull, and ultimately those injuries caused his death,” Alfaro said.

Video shows Pablo Lyle ran after man who had allegedly made threats and punched him in 2018 in Miami-Dade County. (Miami-Dade County)

Surveillance video shows Hernandez jumping out of his car and approaching the car Lyle was in.

Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014, testified on Friday that she and Lyle were with their children, Arantza and Mauro, when an “aggressive” Hernandez shouted “nasty things” and banged on the driver’s side window.

“I was already panicking because the children were very scared,” Araujo said.

Surveillance video shows Hernandez walking away toward his car when Lyle ran toward him and punched him. Araujo said she did not see the punch. Hernandez died four days later.

In 2019, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine refused to dismiss the case under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law.

