Kodak gives back again; this time covering rent for needy local families

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Famed South Florida rapper Kodak Black is giving back and helping to make sure more than two dozen local families have a home for the holidays.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is teaming up with the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to pay the rent of 28 families that were facing eviction in West Palm Beach.

Black revealed the donation on his Instagram page.

According to reps for Black, the rapper and the foundation have agreed to pay the rents for October, November and December. Any previous late fees will also be covered.

“I am truly blessed, and I have always had the mindset that my purpose is to bless others said Kodak Black. “So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community.”

This is just the latest in a series of generous donations by Black.

In August, Black spent $50,000 to send more than 35,000 bottles of water to Haiti.