MDCPS: Student arrested after bringing weapon to Doral school

DORAL, Fla. – A student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to the Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral.

The school is located at 5950 NW 114th Ave.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, school administrators were notified Monday about the possible weapon through its “See Something, Say Something” program.

“Through ‘See Something, Say Something,’ school administration was advised that a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds,” a statement from the school district read. “The student was immediately identified and apprehended by law enforcement. Though no threat was made to others, the student is facing criminal charges and will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”

The student’s age has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported.