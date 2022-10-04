Violent brawl on streets of South Beach caught on camera

Video of a recent brawl that took place on the streets of South Beach is drawing attention for several reasons.

“It was very unique,” said local business owner Mitch Novick. “A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times.”

The sound of the stun gun can be heard on the video.

“This story is more than just about brawl,” said Novick. “My clientele, who I have been catering to for 30 years, I tell them this place is not what it used to be.”

The fight in question happened on Sept. 17. It spilled all over the street, and the violence just went on and on.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner told Local 10 News his thoughts after watching the video.

“It bothers me a lot,” he said. “The number one issue is quality of life.”

The question that remains is what can be done to make sure that scenes like this don’t happen again.

“This isn’t low level,” said Meiner. “Our residents are screaming for us to take action.”

The police were never called in regard to the fight seen in the video. They did arrive when everyone dispersed.

Miami Beach police said that violent crime in the city is actually down.