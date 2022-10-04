Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning.

The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace.

According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim was riding her bicycle in the area when she was approached from behind by an unknown person and stabbed.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. Her condition has not yet been released.

A motive for the stabbing remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.