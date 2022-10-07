Shalom Preschool evacuates during ‘small fire’ in Fort Lauderdale

Firefighters respond to a synagogue's preschool in Fort Lauderdale to extinguish a fire on Friday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire prompted the evacuation of Shalom Preschool on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters responded to the building at 3518 N. Ocean Blvd., at the Chabad Lubavitch, an Orthodox Jewish Hasidic synagogue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said there was a small fire in the AC unit that extended to the roof of the building.

Firefighters lined up a ladder in the back of the building, facing an alleyway with power lines, near the parking lot.

Gollan said firefighters found some fire and water damage, no one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.