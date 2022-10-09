Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 9 in penalty phase is Christopher Hixon

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced on Oct. 13 that a divided jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole as punishment for the Parkland school shooter on count nine of first-degree murder.

Count nine of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Christopher Hixon who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Scherer.

Hixon, 49, opened the west doors of building 1200 and was running toward Cruz when he shot him, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz. Hixon crawled across the hallway to an alcove where Cruz shot him again, Satz said.

Coral Springs Capt. Nicholas Mazzei, who testified on July 22, found Hixon able to talk, officers rushed him to an ambulance, and a doctor at Broward Health North later pronounced him dead in the Emergency Room, records show.

Dr. Wendolyn Sneed, Palm Beach County’s Chief Medical Examiner, performed his autopsy. Sneed said during her testimony in court on July 25 that Hixon had been shot twice in the chest.

Hixon was Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s athletic director and wrestling coach, after working at Blanche Ely High School and South Broward High School.

Hixon was also a 27-year U.S. Navy veteran, with five years active and 22 in reserves. He served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. His awards and decorations include three Navy Achievement Medals, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, and Navy Reserve Medal.

Hixon was survived by his wife Debra Hixon, and his sons Thomas and Corey Hixon.

Interactive graphic: Understanding the choices jurors made on the verdict form

Broward County School Board member Debra Hixon reacts to verdict

Debbi Hixon speaks following jury's decision not to execute Parkland shooter

Watch videos of his family’s victim impact statements in court:

Broward County School Board member Debra Hixon testifies

Corey Hixon, who lives with Kabuki Syndrome, a developmental disability, testifies

Thomas Hixon, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, testifies

Interactive graphic on the penalty phase