Hurricane Ian victims in this South Florida county now qualify for FEMA financial help

Key West feeling impact from Hurricane Ian as eye of storm passes west

WASHINGTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency expanded eligibility for individual assistance for victims of Hurricane Ian to four additional Florida counties Wednesday.

The list includes one South Florida county: Monroe.

Residents of the Florida Keys affected by the storm can now join those in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties in applying for individual assistance.

Brevard, Hendry and Okeechobee counties were also added Wednesday.

The expansion allows FEMA to offer direct help to residents in those counties.

Assistance includes funds for temporary housing, home repairs as well as low-interest loans.

“More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 178,000 individuals and households to help jumpstart their recoveries,” the agency said.

For more information, visit FEMA’s website.