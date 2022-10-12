Man dies after being shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood

MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood.

According to Officer Michael Vega, who is a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of 270 NW 34th Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for several shots being fired.

Officers arrived to find a Black man in his 20s who had been shot.

Maria Theresa de Leon, a neighbor of the victim, told Local 10 News that she and her son ran outside to see what had happened and found out the man had been shot.

“When I go outside my son said, ‘mommy look it’s that boy over there, and I said oh don’t tell me it’s that man over there--I know him!”’

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Vega confirmed Wednesday morning that the victim has since died.

On Wednesday afternoon, loved ones gathered to put flowers down in his memory as police walked through the neighborhood, looking for help from the community.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.