Detectives search for missing 63-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

(Broward Sheriff's Office)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old woman missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators said Catherine May Sala was last seen on Jan. 1. near the 3300 block of Northwest 47th Terrace.

Sala is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and a heart tattoo on her left shoulder with the words “DANA.”

According to her family, Sala has bipolar disorder and was last heard from in June of 2022. 

Anyone with information on Sala’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Ryan Mackey

