Police arrest man in connection with jewelry store heist in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested a man who was caught robbing a jewelry store in Lauderhill.

The robbery happened on Wednesday at Immanuel Jewelry Store, 1315 N. State Road 7.

Police said that a male suspect walked up to the counter asking to see a piece of jewelry valued at $4,500.00.

According to investigators, the jewelry store employee set the piece of jewelry on the counter, and the thief grabbed it and ran away.

After the suspect fled, a foot chase with armed mall security ensued.

Police said the man on the run darted into the Rainbow clothing store where shoppers told Local 10 News that the suspect pulled out a gun and started screaming at other shoppers.

“He was spitting on people, screaming and stuff like that,” said a witness.

Authorities said the suspect slammed into a glass door in the Rainbow clothing store, trying to open it and escape but the door was locked.

According to investigators, the thief pulled out a gun, but mall security was able to restrain the suspect until Lauderhill police arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

“It was a very dangerous situation that was definitely handled,” said another witness.