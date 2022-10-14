2 suspects face charges in connection with multiple business burglaries in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team, also known as the BAT Unit, has arrested two suspects who they say are believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks.

According to authorities, BAT detectives began surveillance on a previously identified suspect vehicle around 3 a.m. Thursday, as it traveled to the city of North Lauderdale and parked near a Farm Store.

Authorities said detectives witnessed the front seat passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Bennie Harrison, approached the convenience storefront window and look inside.

Investigators said Harrison broke into the store by punching the front window and proceeded to make entry. He later exited the store, reentered the vehicle and left, authorities said.

Detectives continued to surveil the vehicle until it stopped in Oakland Park at another business and conducted a vehicle immobilization technique on the suspect’s vehicle.

Following the immobilization technique, both subjects were taken into custody, authorities said.

Detectives said the driver, identified as Ma’kenna Burton,20, is facing charges of burglary of a structure/dwelling and criminal attempt to solicit/conspire third-degree felony burglary.

Authorities said Harrison is facing charges of burglary of a structure/dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to his arrest report, Harrison was also already on felony probation for burglary and also faces charges from two recent burglaries in Pompano Beach.

Detectives suspect he may have been involved in additional burglaries in Deerfield Beach and Oakland Park.

The investigation into these crimes is ongoing.