WATER CAY, Bahamas – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued nine Cuban migrants and a dog stranded in the Bahamas Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.

The migrants were stranded off Water Cay, an uninhabited island located about 30 miles off the Cuban coast.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force had requested assistance from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar.

Its crew transferred the migrants to Bahamian authorities, according to the tweet.