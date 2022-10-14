Corvette becomes engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were injured Friday morning in a fiery crash in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 10:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest 213th Street.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gourgue, the driver of a Corvette was speeding in the area before colliding with two vehicles.

The driver of the Corvette was able to get out of the car before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The driver of the Corvette was airlifted to a hospital, while the other two drivers involved in the collision were transported to the hospital by ground.

The drivers’ conditions have not yet been released.