FBI seeks man who robbed phone store employees in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who robbed employees of a mobile phone store in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities say the robbery happened at the Mobile One phone store at 3680 West Oakland Park Blvd. around 11:45 a.m. on July 22.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store dressed in an Allied Universal Security uniform, displayed a handgun and demanded numerous phones while holding a store employee at gunpoint.

Detectives said the subject fled the scene in an older model blue Ford Fusion sedan with damage to the hood.

Photos released by the FBI captured the suspect’s getaway vehicle.

(FBI)

The FBI said the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force and the FBI continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.