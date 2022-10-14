Man in hooded sweatshirt, glasses robs bank in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A robber tried to take all precautions to hide his identity Thursday before robbing a bank in Lauderdale Lakes.

The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch at 3649 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a gator face covering and gloves, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or submit a tip by going to tips.fbi.gov.