Parents arrested after toddler found wandering around hotel alone in soiled diaper

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after their 3-year-old son was found alone in the hallway of a hotel in Homestead, barefoot and wearing only a diaper that was soiled, authorities said.

The boy was found by an employee around 11:30 a.m. at the Floridian Hotel at 990 N. Homestead Blvd.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, the toddler’s diaper was so full that feces were dripping down his legs.

The employee knocked on several doors on the second floor in the immediate area where she found the boy, but no one recognized the child.

The employee then took the boy to the lobby, where the manager called police.

According to the arrest reports, an officer and a detective knocked on hotel room doors until Tavell Cox, 30, and Stephanie Green, 28, both of Miami, answered the door to their room and confirmed that the boy was their son.

Police said the hotel room was in disarray, with clothes strewn about and what appeared to be dried fecal matter on the floor.

Authorities said the couple claimed they were sleeping when their son wandered out of the room.

According to the arrest reports, the boy was given snacks and water, and appeared to be very hungry.

Police said the hotel manager purchased diapers and changed the boy’s diaper, at which time authorities saw that the toddler’s penis appeared to be “swollen, inflamed and infected.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was then called in and transported the boy to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital for further medical attention.

A doctor at the hospital determined that the boy’s penis was infected due to poor hygiene.

Cox and Green were arrested on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to their arrest reports, it took police about 1 ½ hours before they were able to locate the parents.