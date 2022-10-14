80º

Police investigating after several vehicles vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after several vehicles were vandalized in a Miami Beach public parking lot early Friday morning.

Miami Beach police responded after they received a call that at least 9 cars were vandalized in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue.

Police said they have increased patrols around the area.

Leslie Munoz, who is visiting Miami Beach from Chile, was one of the victims whose car was damaged.

“Very frustrating,” said Munoz.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call Miami Beach Police at 305-471-8477.

