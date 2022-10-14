Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said Nader was clocked going 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Linhardt said Nader continued speeding, ran a red light at U.S. 1 and continued on, swerving all over the road, before stopping at 107th Street in Marathon.

Nader is accused of kicking deputies trying to arrest him.

“The owner of the Jeep was with Nader earlier in the evening and stated Nader had been drinking and Nader did not have permission to take his vehicle,” Linhardt said.

Nader faces charges of driving under the influence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, speeding, resisting arrest and battery.