BSO deputy involved in two-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and two people in Pompano Beach.

According to authorities, the accident occurred near the 600 block of West Sample Road.

Local 10′s Tim McFarland sent video that showed one of the vehicles involved in the crash flipped on its side.

None of the vehicles at the crash site were seen to be marked as a BSO vehicle.

The deputy and two people in the other car were transported to an area hospital, authorities said.

None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic is shut down on West Sample Road from I-95 to Andrews Ave. in Pompano Beach.

The deputy and two people involved in the accident have not been identified.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.