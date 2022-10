The First Lady was in South Florida for a visit and to bring attention to a very important cause.

First Lady Jill Biden arrived on Saturday to help highlight breast cancer awareness.

Biden, along with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, visited the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Plantation.

Among topics that were discussed was the challenges breast cancer survivors face.

They also discussed the ongoing research being done at Sylvester and elsewhere.