Miami Dolphins hold drive-thru baby shower for expected mothers who are veterans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins held an event on Saturday to show their appreciation to new mothers, particularly those who are veterans.

The Miami Dolphins Football Unites program partnered with The United Way to host a drive-thru baby shower for several veteran moms to make them feel special.

The mothers also received care packages that officials said they were more than happy to hand out.

“We are super happy and happy to help these veterans and these serving moms to be able to give them some essentials they need when their babies arrive,” said Rashauna Hamilton, Senior Director for Community Relations and Youth Programs for the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

The initiative is part of the Dolphins’ year-round salute to service efforts that support local veterans and their families in the South Florida community.