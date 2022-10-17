Cost, convenience of getting hearing aids is now significantly more manageable

Starting Monday, hearing aids will be available on store shelves across the country for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.

They can be found at stores like Walgreens, Walmart and CVS, both on shelves and online.

“We think this is going to have a great impact, not just in terms of the cost savings, but the innovation that we’re going to see in terms of features,” said Hannah Garden-Monheit, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy. “We’re hoping it’s going to make a dent in the stigma that comes from folks maybe holding back on not getting hearing aids.”

Additionally, there is no longer a need for a prescription, exam and audiologist fitting. White House officials believe that could lower average costs by $3,000 per pair.

Ivonne Baixeras is a licensed hearing aid specialist who says this is welcomed news in her industry.

“I think it’s going to be a game changer,” she said. “I’m all for it because they will get at least their feet wet and they’ll do it might work for some.”

Baixeras says high costs and trips to the doctors likely kept many with hearing issues from seeing a specialist and getting the hearing aid.

She also reminds that hearing loss doesn’t just affect hearing.

“It affects your memory, your balance, your interaction,” Baixeras said, adding that it can also lead to depression.

One thing to note is that even though people no longer need a prescription, Baixeras highly recommends still seeing a specialist so the hearing aid perfectly matches the person’s needs.

“There’s no reason why someone wouldn’t still see a doctor, but from there then you’re not constrained by having to pay several thousand dollars for prescription hearing aids, you can just get over the counter which may be all you need,” said Dr. Frank Lin with the Johns Hopkins Cochlear Center.