Florida gas prices rise 7 cents last week

Florida gas prices rose 7 cents per gallon last week in response to the recent oil price hike, AAA reported Monday.

The state average has now increased a total of 23 cents per gallon since Oct. 6.

“Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big jump in oil prices which occurred more than a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The 17% oil price hike was largely in response to OPEC’s announcement that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in effort to raise oil prices. The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday, Fortunately, oil prices took a step back last week, which should ease upward pressure at the pump.”

According to AAA, the state’s average price for gas was $3.40 per gallon Sunday – 7 cents more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year, but still 3 cents less than last month.

AAA reports that Florida drivers are now paying $1.49 per gallon less than in mid-June, when gasoline reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

It now costs about $51 to fill an average-sized, 15-gallon tank of gasoline -- $22 less than what it cost when prices were at their peak during the summer.

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.55), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.43), and Naples ($3.43).

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Pensacola ($3.26), and Panama City ($3.30).