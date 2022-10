The price of Halloween will be a little more frightening this year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates people will pay 13 percent more for candy this year.

That’s the largest annual jump in prices on record for the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

The bureau says it took nine years, from 1997 to 2006, for candy prices to increase the same amount.

The National Retail Federation expects people to spend a combined $3 billion on candy this season.