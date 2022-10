MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening.

Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have not provided any updates on the victim’s health status.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.