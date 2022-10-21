Man accused of pulling gun on woman in U.S. 1 road rage incident

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man on an aggravated battery charge Thursday after they said he pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

Monroe County deputies said 24-year-old Tyler Austin Marshall, of Peyton, Colorado, pulled the gun on the woman at around 4 p.m. near mile marker 93 on U.S. 1.

The woman told deputies she feared for her life. She said Marshall, who was driving a red Mazda sedan, changed lanes multiple times and was preventing her from passing.

According to jail records, deputies arrested Marshall near mile marker 88 in Islamorada. Officials said he had two passengers with him at the time, who weren’t arrested.

Marshall confessed to pulling a 9 mm Ruger pistol on the woman, deputies said.

He’s set to be arraigned on Nov. 15.