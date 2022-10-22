Health and Human Services extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency into 2023

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference June 28, 2022, in Washington. The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON – The Biden Administration and Health & Human Services (HHS) have extended the federal public health emergency (PHE) through January 11, 2023.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared the continuation for the 11th time on Friday.

According to a news release, “In compliance with The Families First Coronavirus Response Act and HHS guidance, health plans following Cigna’s standard coverage will continue to cover individualized COVID-19 diagnostic tests and related visits without customer cost share through the PHE, while testing done for employment purposes remains not covered.”

“Any client who has chosen a benefit different than standard coverage, such as an extension of testing beyond the PHE, will remain with their selected benefit coverage unless they notify Cigna requesting a change,” according to the The Families First Coronavirus Response Act and HHS guidance.

The coverage includes FDA-approved COVID-19 diagnostic tests administered by an in or out-of-network health care provider.

nyone with questions regarding the extension or health plan is asked to contact a Cigna representative.