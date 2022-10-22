Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal

Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday.

The boy, his father and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.

According to police, the eight-year-old child (who was unable to swim) slipped, fell into the canal and began to drown.

The child’s father (who was also unable to swim), instinctively jumped into the canal, and also began to drown.

Homestead Officers, in addition to a City of Doral police officer, working the NASCAR Event, quickly ran to the canal to render aid.

The Homestead police officer jumped into the canal wearing full duty gear and pulled both victims to shore, where a Homestead Police Lieutenant and City of Doral Police Officer assisted in pulling them out of the water.

The father and son were reported unharmed without any injuries.