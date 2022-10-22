Police investigating after 51-year-old man shot, killed in Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Melvin Greene.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department and Homicide Bureau are investigating after a man was shot in killed in Miami-Dade on Friday night, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 117 Street.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Melvin Greene.

Police said Greene was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective F. Gonzalez at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.