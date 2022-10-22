Police investigating after 51-year-old man shot, killed in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department and Homicide Bureau are investigating after a man was shot in killed in Miami-Dade on Friday night, authorities said.
According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 117 Street.
The victim was identified as 51-year-old Melvin Greene.
Police said Greene was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting.
Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective F. Gonzalez at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 10/21/22, Melvin Greene was killed in the area of NW 17 Avenue and NW 117 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/b4nTJv7URH— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 22, 2022