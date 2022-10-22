Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Toutebon was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and Crocs described by police as colorful.

Investigators said the girl may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Police Detective M. Webb at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).