Sunrise woman celebrates 108th birthday at Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, Fla. – Friends and family of Josephine “Josie” Amorosi are set to gather at the Four Corners Bingo Hall in Pompano Beach to celebrate her birthday.

But it isn’t just any ordinary birthday celebration because Amorosi turned 108-years-old on Saturday.

Amorosi’s friend of 9 years, Aimee Walter reached out to Local 10 News to help celebrate her monumental occasion.

Born in 1914, the Centurian Amorosi lives in Sunrise alone with no assistance and according to Walter, she doesn’t need any.

“Josie is completely cognitive, lives alone and goes to Bingo every Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Walter. “Everyone that knows her loves her and I actually enjoy speaking with her more than some people my age.”

Amorosi lives in Sunrise and loves to play Bingo three nights a week.

Walter, a former Sunrise resident who now lives in Melbourne, said she and Josie still keep in touch.

“I will be coming to South Florida to surprise her for her birthday,” said Walter.

Join us all here from Local 10 News in wishing Josie a happy birthday!